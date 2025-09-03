- Character selection is improved, the switching is now instant + there's a live 3D render of the selected character in the ui
- We've done some behind the scenes prep for leaderboard upgrades (soon: Pal stats + more than top 200 players)
- FPS toggle fixed: uncapped now truly works (should support 300+ FPS on some machines)
QoL + Leaderboard Improvement Prep
