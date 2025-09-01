• Players can now hit enemies on high platforms.• Players now gain a stealth status when entering underwater areas.• The terrain along the Shoreline has been smoothed• Reduced the frequency of idle text prompts for students.• Adjusted player spawn points in Shoreline Survival Mode to prevent players from getting stuck when falling from platforms.• Czech hedgehogs are now destroyed after being in contact with a vehicle for 3 seconds.• Fixed a bug that allowed AI to hold their breath for an unusually long time underwater—they will now drown correctly.• Fixed a bug causing the Shoreline boss to spawn in incorrect locations.• Fixed a bug preventing the KV-6 from moving ashore.• Fixed a bug that allowed players to escape the map from underwater areas.• Fixed a bug preventing players from firing normally on the wreckage of the Mark IV.• Fixed a bug that locked the player's pitch angle when using the "Let Me Play!" skill.Two mysterious new characters will be joining the game soon!Remakes of existing bosses are also in the works!