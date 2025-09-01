 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19810634
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players, thank you for your continued support and feedback! In this update, we've made numerous optimizations and fixes to the gameplay and performance, hoping to provide a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

🆕 Update Content

  • Fixed an issue with models appearing repeatedly in the bar at night.

  • Fixed an issue with orders being blocked after entering the dating scene.

  • Optimized overall game performance, improving game fluidity and frame rate.

  • Optimized customer behavior, resetting some situations to a running state for a more engaging gameplay pacing.

  • Optimized the expressions of some NPC customers for a more natural feel.

  • Optimized the default outfit of model Feiyin and added textures.

  • Optimized model Nia's skin tone.

  • Added categorized display for photography prop boxes for clearer prop management.

  • Added a photo paper recycling feature to streamline inventory management.

Thanks for your feedback! If you encounter issues or have suggestions, please leave a message in the community or join the discussion. Your support is our driving force. ❤️

