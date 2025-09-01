Fixed an issue with models appearing repeatedly in the bar at night.

Fixed an issue with orders being blocked after entering the dating scene.

Optimized overall game performance, improving game fluidity and frame rate.

Optimized customer behavior, resetting some situations to a running state for a more engaging gameplay pacing.

Optimized the expressions of some NPC customers for a more natural feel.

Optimized the default outfit of model Feiyin and added textures.

Optimized model Nia's skin tone.

Added categorized display for photography prop boxes for clearer prop management.