1 September 2025 Build 19810610 Edited 1 September 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes – Update Version 1.0.8

1. Fixed an issue in Level 2 "restroom area" where the trigger to move to the next area would not activate and the collision box could be passed through.

2. Simplified certain materials in Level 1 and Level 2 to reduce shader complexity. (Partial GPU load improvement)

3. In Novice Mode, the kayak’s balance is now similar to when the collectible “Rubber Duck” is enabled.
3-1. The difficulty description for Novice Mode has been updated.

