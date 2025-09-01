Patch Notes – Update Version 1.0.8



1. Fixed an issue in Level 2 "restroom area" where the trigger to move to the next area would not activate and the collision box could be passed through.



2. Simplified certain materials in Level 1 and Level 2 to reduce shader complexity. (Partial GPU load improvement)



3. In Novice Mode, the kayak’s balance is now similar to when the collectible “Rubber Duck” is enabled.

3-1. The difficulty description for Novice Mode has been updated.