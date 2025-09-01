🎉 Shamania has launched in Early Access! 🎉

Friends, today is a huge day for us — we’re releasing version 1.0 Early Access of our game Shamania!

For two years we’ve been working on this project together, and now we’re thrilled to finally invite you into the world we’ve built from scratch.

And this is just the beginning! We’re already working on new biomes, raids, and bosses — with regular updates and plenty of surprises ahead.

💙 Your support means the world. Leave a review on Steam — it helps other players discover Shamania and helps us make the game even better

There’s also a special launch discount right now — don’t miss it!

Thank you to everyone who’s already with us — and welcome to Shamania! 🙏