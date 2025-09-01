 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19810573 Edited 1 September 2025 – 10:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.0.4.0 [color=yellow] official version [/color]
[color=yellow] (Please continue to flip to the right for recent major updates) [/color]
September 1, 2025
[color=lightgreen] Function optimization and repair [/color]
1. The newly added character has been equipped with a quick upgrade function for life stones.
2. Added a one click museum listing function.
3. The one click restocking function scope of antique shops has been changed from below a certain level to only specifying level equipment.
4. Fixed the issue where the archive bar did not display the protagonist's transformed image.
5. Fix the issue of exceeding the number of achievements collected by equipment.
6. Optimized the refresh rate of some UI display information.
7. Fixed some text and translation errors.


[color=yellow]Players who encounter thecrash issue, in this version, [/color]

[color=yellow] You can first choose to block all special effects (esc system Settings) to leave the computer idle, which can solve the problem of the computer crashing
The memory issue caused by special effects still exists at present and will be optimized in subsequent versions.[/color]


· Open QQ Group Internal test collection Character [color=lightgreen] Zhao Yun redemption code [/color]
Press the esc input button in the game and enter "6666" to claim it. Invalid if already claimed


[color=yellow] It has entered a new stage with everyone's care and support! [/color]
[color=yellow] Next, we will prepare the endgame gameplay and expansion content after level 400 [/color]
[color=yellow] The current version's optimization and fixes will be updated irregularly based on everyone's feedback. [/color]
[color=yellow] Thank you for your support! If you like the game, please remember to give it a steam review! [/color]

