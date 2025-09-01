Foreword



Version 1.22 adds a new fighter interception mechanism and refactors the dogfighting algorithm; a new mirroring system has been added to the Shipyard; the Gallery's ray tracing DLC ​​has also been updated; at the same time, we have also added and adjusted a large number of preset ships and parts.

Discount

A 7-day discount will begin on September 2nd, making this the perfect time for you and your friends to pick up Navalart!

(Credit: 东方树叶)

Air Combat

Added a fighter interception system

Added a squadron waypoint

Added a new dogfight algorithm

The new air combat features the following:

-A combat system based on cruise speed, maneuverability, firepower, and altitude

-Aircraft with a cruise speed advantage will have an advantage at the start of a dogfight.

-Aircraft with high maneuverability will gain an advantage as engagements lengthen and altitude decreases.

-Fighters utilize an independent ammunition system.

-A dogfight disengagement system, but the aircraft that actively disengages will take damage before completing the disengagement. If conditions permit, disengaging aircraft will trade altitude for speed.

-Aerial combat altitude will automatically decrease during engagements.

Adjusted RTS interface operation logic

Fixed anomalies in fighter dogfight synchronization

Fixed anomalies in fighter strafing damage determination

Fixed a bug in the replenishment system that prevented squadrons from landing and a bug in the model after takeoff.

Dock

Added X-axis mirror mode

Fixed an issue where dock rotation editing wouldn't work properly when approaching gimbal lock

Fixed an issue where extending a hull's vertex in the mirror direction during vertex editing would result in incorrect extension shapes

Fixed a bug where aircraft catapults could be extended



Gallery

Added ray tracing feature updates - Sea fog, including fog color, density, and height.

Added a shortcut to press E in the gallery to start rendering.

Added the ability to adjust sky saturation in ray tracing.

Added a new sharpening feature in ray tracing.

Added a vignetting feature in ray tracing.

Added the ability to render white models in ray tracing.

Added the ability to adjust overall saturation in ray tracing.

Adjusted ray tracing to optimize bloom rendering.

Adjusted the ground and sea heights in the gallery scene; most ships are now placed at the waterline by default.

Adjusted ray tracing rendering efficiency improvements.

Adjusted ray tracing rendering stability improvements.

Fixed a bug where ray settings would not be reset when entering ray tracing mode.

Fixed a bug in the gallery where turret barrel cutting failed due to turret orientation.

Presets

Added New preset ships: Constellation, Arthur W. Radford, Emden '44, Z-23, Leberecht Maass, King George V, Belfast

Added preset air wings for the preset ships Lexington (CV-16), Graf Zeppelin, Taihō, Hiryū, Indomitable, and Pr.69AV

Reset he preset ship North Carolina. Old saves are retained and renamed "USS North Carolina"

Fix Replaced the AA guns of the preset ships Cleveland, Gearing, Sigsbee, Lion '38, Nelson, Hood, Renown, and Queen Elizabeth

Fix Replaced the torpedo launchers of the preset ships Scharnhorst and Admiral Hipper

Fix a bug where some parts of the preset ship Stalingrad were not matte

Fix a bug where the preset ship Schlachtschiff O was traveling too fast

Fix a bug where some of the Amagi's secondary guns were not set to autofire.

Fix a bug where some of the Z-52's main guns were floating in the air.

Fix a bug where the Bismarck's powerplant was too easily destroyed.

Fix a bug where the Colorado's speed was too slow.

(Credit: 海皇利剑)

Parts

Added American 152mm/53 Mark 12 (Mark 13 Casemate)

Added American 152mm/53 Mark 12 (Mark 13 Single Mount)

Added Soviet 57mm/75 AK-725 Twin Mount

Added German 533mm Triple Torpedo Launcher (G7a T1 Torpedo)

Added American 406mm/50 Mark 2 (Three-gun Turret)

Added American 406mm/50 Mark 2 (Two-gun Turret)

Added German 127mm/45 SK C/34 (MPL C/34 Single Mount)

Added German 127mm/45 SK C/34 (MPL C/34 Single Mount, Without Shielded)

Added British 40mm/39 Mark VIII "Pom-Pom" Gun (Mark VIA Octuple Mount)

Added Tupolev Project 509 Attacker (SC)

Added Tupolev Project 509 Attacker (TP)

Added Tupolev Project 509 Attacker (HE)

Added Supermarine Walrus Seaplane

Added Basic Hull Package (n785-n790)

Added Ladder Parts Package (n791-n799)

Added Fixed Ladder Mid-Section (n856-858)

Added Railing Parts Package (n800-n815)

Added Railing and Coaming Parts Package (n816-n843)

Reset n147 American 305mm/50 Mark 8 (Three-gun Turret)

Reset n62 British 356mm/45 Mark VII (Mark II Two-gun Turret)

Reset n63 British 356mm/45 Mark VII (Mark III Four-gun Turret)

Adjustments: Added color separation for the following guns: n116 Japanese 100mm/65 Type 98 Twin Turret, n119-French 57mm/60 Modèle 1951 Dual-Purpose Gun, n125-French 130mm/45 Modèle 1932 Quadruple Turret, n127-Soviet 130mm/58 BL-109 Twin Turret, n128-Soviet 130mm/58 BL-132 Quadruple Turret, n129-Soviet 130mm/58 SM-2-1 Twin Turret, n159-American 406mm/50 Mark 2 (Tillman Six gun Turret), n307-American 127mm/54 Mark 16 (Mark 41 Twin Turret), n485-British 133mm/50 QF Mark I Twin Turret (RP10 Mark 1 Mount), N486-British 133mm/50 QF Mark I Twin Turret, N632-French 130mm/45 Modèle 1932 (Modèle 1932 Twin DP Mount), N633-French 130mm/45 Modèle 1932 (Modèle 1932 Twin DP Mount with Rangefinder)

Adjusted the color layout of the N643 American 127mm/54 Mark 16 (Mark 39 Single Turret)

Adjusted: Renamed torpedo launchers

Adjusted: Torpedo speed and range adjusted based on historical performance

Adjusted: Verified description of the 40mm/39 "Pom-Pom"

Adjusted: Performance of the 40mm/39 "Pom-Pom" adjusted based on historical performance

Adjusted: Removed nationality information from the N17 457mm twin torpedo tube mount

Repaired: N409 American 406mm/45 Mk 6 Triple Turret color separation issue

Fixed a model bug with the N127 Soviet 130mm/58 BL-109 Twin Turret at maximum elevation

Fixed a model bug with the N777 German 350mm/45 SK L45 (Drh.L.C/14K Two-gun Turret) at maximum elevation

Fixed a barrel misalignment and high-elevation clipping issue with the N38 and N210 German 380mm/52 SK-C/42

Fixed a crash with the N757 Fieseler Fi 167 torpedo bomber when entering the ray tracing renderer

Other

Added Battle: Battle Test IJN Escort Carrier

Added Battle: Battle Test USN Escort Carrier

Added Battle: Hunting Flagship Graf Zeppelin

Fixed a rare issue in multiplayer where the passenger plane player would get stuck waiting at the start of the game

Fixed a game freeze caused by the AI ​​filling the room when joining a multiplayer game

Adjusted and updated the in-game credit list (Credit: USS Louisiana BB-71)

Next Update

Next month, we'll be reworking the airstrike gameplay and further refining the air-sea combat gameplay. We'll also be announcing the game's future update roadmap, so stay tuned!