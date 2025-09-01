Hey everyone!

The world of Battle Talent never stands still, every update brings new challenges and new powers to master. This time, we’re adding weapons that bend the rules and push your skills further than ever before!

New Weapon: Meteor Hammer

A truly physics-driven flail that lets you unleash your real-world physics knowledge in combat (without worrying about hurting yourself).

Not only can you freely control the chain’s length, but the tail also comes with a connector — allowing you to link two Meteor Hammers into a double-headed hammer. You can even attach it to the TwinBlade of Slash, transforming it into a chained blade!

Within the chaos lies mastery, and its ever-changing, formless attacks open the door to endless creativity and fun, an experience unlike anything you’ve ever had before.

New Weapon: Dancing Knives

They may look like just three throwing knives, but under your telekinetic control they dance through the air, shifting seamlessly between multiple forms to handle any enemy:

Scimitar form for sweeping area attacks

Sword form to pierce through enemies with elegance

Shield form to block or bash from afar

Drill form for brutal thrusts

Even when recalled, they can act as arm blades for both offense and defense.

Your enemies will face not just three knives, but countless possibilities. All with just a wave of your hand

In addition, a brand-new main character skin is now available: Dusty White Hunter. Plus, it may be a little early, but Halloween decorations are already here!

We've also added an Referral Code system! Players now have their unique player code which they can share to other players, players who use these codes will receive 1000 tokens for both parties. (Each player can only use one referral code per account)

This update also brings a number of optimizations and improvements:

In multiplayer, client-side damage is now processed locally , making your attacks feel smoother and more responsive.

Many enemy moves and powerful attack cues have been polished, along with improvements to the trigger timing and indicators of your own heavy attacks — delivering a more satisfying combat experience.

A series of weapon balance adjustments have also been implemented.

There are also many other optimizations listed in the changelog below. We will continue improving the game to bring you a better experience, while also laying the groundwork for mysterious new content currently in development!

Changelog

> New Contents

New Weapon: Meteor Hammer

New Weapon: Dancing Knives

New Skin: Dusty White Hunter

New Halloween Theme

Friend Code support

> Improvements

Optimize battle experience Optimize some enemy combat actions Optimize the timing of enemy strong attack alerts Optimize the performance of enemy's response Player's strong attacks are more smoothly triggered, and visual cues are added.

Client attack determination optimization, now damage is calculated locally, smoother attack experience

Player character performance optimized to reduce loading lag.

Tutorial Levels Improvements, including all Tutorial Levels

Reduced harassment of normal enemies when fighting bosses in single-player dungeons.

Weapon Balance Adjustments Golden Cudgel's elongation causes too much damage. Spell Sword optimized for smoother gem insertion and swinging feeling. Shotguns restored impact effect and damage. Doom Scythe's skill strength and ease of use improved. Hooklock will not knock down enemies mindlessly. Adjusted the price of weapon souls in dungeons

Mod Toolkit supports MCP connection to AI to generate code.

When you cannot join a DS room, more detailed troubleshooting information will be provided

> Bug Fixing