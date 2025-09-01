Hey everyone!
The world of Battle Talent never stands still, every update brings new challenges and new powers to master. This time, we’re adding weapons that bend the rules and push your skills further than ever before!
New Weapon: Meteor Hammer
A truly physics-driven flail that lets you unleash your real-world physics knowledge in combat (without worrying about hurting yourself).
Not only can you freely control the chain’s length, but the tail also comes with a connector — allowing you to link two Meteor Hammers into a double-headed hammer. You can even attach it to the TwinBlade of Slash, transforming it into a chained blade!
Within the chaos lies mastery, and its ever-changing, formless attacks open the door to endless creativity and fun, an experience unlike anything you’ve ever had before.
New Weapon: Dancing Knives
They may look like just three throwing knives, but under your telekinetic control they dance through the air, shifting seamlessly between multiple forms to handle any enemy:
Scimitar form for sweeping area attacks
Sword form to pierce through enemies with elegance
Shield form to block or bash from afar
Drill form for brutal thrusts
Even when recalled, they can act as arm blades for both offense and defense.
Your enemies will face not just three knives, but countless possibilities. All with just a wave of your hand
In addition, a brand-new main character skin is now available: Dusty White Hunter. Plus, it may be a little early, but Halloween decorations are already here!
We've also added an Referral Code system! Players now have their unique player code which they can share to other players, players who use these codes will receive 1000 tokens for both parties. (Each player can only use one referral code per account)
This update also brings a number of optimizations and improvements:
In multiplayer, client-side damage is now processed locally, making your attacks feel smoother and more responsive.
Many enemy moves and powerful attack cues have been polished, along with improvements to the trigger timing and indicators of your own heavy attacks — delivering a more satisfying combat experience.
A series of weapon balance adjustments have also been implemented.
There are also many other optimizations listed in the changelog below. We will continue improving the game to bring you a better experience, while also laying the groundwork for mysterious new content currently in development!
Changelog
> New Contents
New Weapon: Meteor Hammer
New Weapon: Dancing Knives
New Skin: Dusty White Hunter
New Halloween Theme
Friend Code support
> Improvements
Optimize battle experience
Optimize some enemy combat actions
Optimize the timing of enemy strong attack alerts
Optimize the performance of enemy's response
Player's strong attacks are more smoothly triggered, and visual cues are added.
Client attack determination optimization, now damage is calculated locally, smoother attack experience
Player character performance optimized to reduce loading lag.
Tutorial Levels Improvements, including all Tutorial Levels
Reduced harassment of normal enemies when fighting bosses in single-player dungeons.
Weapon Balance Adjustments
Golden Cudgel's elongation causes too much damage.
Spell Sword optimized for smoother gem insertion and swinging feeling.
Shotguns restored impact effect and damage.
Doom Scythe's skill strength and ease of use improved.
Hooklock will not knock down enemies mindlessly.
Adjusted the price of weapon souls in dungeons
Mod Toolkit supports MCP connection to AI to generate code.
When you cannot join a DS room, more detailed troubleshooting information will be provided
> Bug Fixing
Using Mind Control Spell in multiplayer mode causes voice chat to fail
Avoids issues with players from different game versions joining the same LAN room or MR room
Telekinesis spell texture repair
Unable to obtain store information when names contain special characters
Occasionally, the weakness disappears after the Fire Demon is generated.
Occasionally, the cloak does not disappear after the Fire Demon transforms.
Occasionally, the elemental effects on the Spell Sword persist and do not disappear.
The wind bullets from the Spell Gun should not cause the Fire Demon to turn around.
When saving with both hands gripping weapons, the weapons become two separate weapons after loading the save.
The volume of the Ice Mage casting spells on the client side is very low.
Lag when teleporting to a new map on the client side has been alleviated.
Avoided the issue of the target player disconnecting during gifting, causing the wrong skin to be sent
Entering a multiplayer lobby incorrectly plays a skin change sound effect
In adventure mode levels, obtaining a weapon allows you to obtain already unlocked spells
In MR mode multiplayer, space cannot be recognized
In MR mode multiplayer, spawn points cannot be deleted or edited
In MR mode, occasionally spawn points cannot be edited or deleted
Occasionally, new skins are not displayed correctly after entering single-player mode without a network connection
Roomlist now displays Room Desc
Player names are not updated in the skin store after changing usernames
Virtual keyboard now includes the ‘_’ key
Multiplayer voice chat toggle settings page incorrectly displays toggle status
Token display overlaps with soul display when joining a multiplayer dungeon mid-game
Fixed performance issues when the Fire Demon appears
Changed files in this update