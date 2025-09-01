 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19810478 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

The world of Battle Talent never stands still, every update brings new challenges and new powers to master. This time, we’re adding weapons that bend the rules and push your skills further than ever before!

New Weapon: Meteor Hammer

A truly physics-driven flail that lets you unleash your real-world physics knowledge in combat (without worrying about hurting yourself).

Not only can you freely control the chain’s length, but the tail also comes with a connector — allowing you to link two Meteor Hammers into a double-headed hammer. You can even attach it to the TwinBlade of Slash, transforming it into a chained blade!

Within the chaos lies mastery, and its ever-changing, formless attacks open the door to endless creativity and fun, an experience unlike anything you’ve ever had before.

New Weapon: Dancing Knives

They may look like just three throwing knives, but under your telekinetic control they dance through the air, shifting seamlessly between multiple forms to handle any enemy:

  • Scimitar form for sweeping area attacks

  • Sword form to pierce through enemies with elegance

  • Shield form to block or bash from afar

  • Drill form for brutal thrusts

Even when recalled, they can act as arm blades for both offense and defense.

Your enemies will face not just three knives, but countless possibilities. All with just a wave of your hand

In addition, a brand-new main character skin is now available: Dusty White Hunter. Plus, it may be a little early, but Halloween decorations are already here! 

We've also added an Referral Code system! Players now have their unique player code which they can share to other players, players who use these codes will receive 1000 tokens for both parties. (Each player can only use one referral code per account)

This update also brings a number of optimizations and improvements:

  • In multiplayer, client-side damage is now processed locally, making your attacks feel smoother and more responsive.

  • Many enemy moves and powerful attack cues have been polished, along with improvements to the trigger timing and indicators of your own heavy attacks — delivering a more satisfying combat experience.

  • A series of weapon balance adjustments have also been implemented.

There are also many other optimizations listed in the changelog below. We will continue improving the game to bring you a better experience, while also laying the groundwork for mysterious new content currently in development!

Changelog

> New Contents

  • New Weapon: Meteor Hammer

  • New Weapon: Dancing Knives

  • New Skin: Dusty White Hunter

  • New Halloween Theme

  • Friend Code support

> Improvements

  • Optimize battle experience

    • Optimize some enemy combat actions

    • Optimize the timing of enemy strong attack alerts

    • Optimize the performance of enemy's response

    • Player's strong attacks are more smoothly triggered, and visual cues are added.

  • Client attack determination optimization, now damage is calculated locally, smoother attack experience

  • Player character performance optimized to reduce loading lag.

  • Tutorial Levels Improvements, including all Tutorial Levels

  • Reduced harassment of normal enemies when fighting bosses in single-player dungeons.

  • Weapon Balance Adjustments

    • Golden Cudgel's elongation causes too much damage.

    • Spell Sword optimized for smoother gem insertion and swinging feeling.

    • Shotguns restored impact effect and damage.

    • Doom Scythe's skill strength and ease of use improved.

    • Hooklock will not knock down enemies mindlessly.

    • Adjusted the price of weapon souls in dungeons

  • Mod Toolkit supports MCP connection to AI to generate code.

  • When you cannot join a DS room, more detailed troubleshooting information will be provided

> Bug Fixing

  • Using Mind Control Spell in multiplayer mode causes voice chat to fail

  • Avoids issues with players from different game versions joining the same LAN room or MR room

  • Telekinesis spell texture repair

  • Unable to obtain store information when names contain special characters

  • Occasionally, the weakness disappears after the Fire Demon is generated.

  • Occasionally, the cloak does not disappear after the Fire Demon transforms.

  • Occasionally, the elemental effects on the Spell Sword persist and do not disappear.

  • The wind bullets from the Spell Gun should not cause the Fire Demon to turn around.

  • When saving with both hands gripping weapons, the weapons become two separate weapons after loading the save.

  • The volume of the Ice Mage casting spells on the client side is very low.

  • Lag when teleporting to a new map on the client side has been alleviated.

  • Avoided the issue of the target player disconnecting during gifting, causing the wrong skin to be sent

  • Entering a multiplayer lobby incorrectly plays a skin change sound effect

  • In adventure mode levels, obtaining a weapon allows you to obtain already unlocked spells

  • In MR mode multiplayer, space cannot be recognized

  • In MR mode multiplayer, spawn points cannot be deleted or edited

  • In MR mode, occasionally spawn points cannot be edited or deleted

  • Occasionally, new skins are not displayed correctly after entering single-player mode without a network connection

  • Roomlist now displays Room Desc

  • Player names are not updated in the skin store after changing usernames

  • Virtual keyboard now includes the ‘_’ key

  • Multiplayer voice chat toggle settings page incorrectly displays toggle status

  • Token display overlaps with soul display when joining a multiplayer dungeon mid-game

  • Fixed performance issues when the Fire Demon appears

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1331511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link