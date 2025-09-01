Hey drifters! 👋

The day has finally come - FLOW is out now!

I’ve been building this game for a while, and it feels surreal to finally hit the release button. This project started as a small idea, something I just really wanted to exist: a driving game that wasn’t about speed, leaderboards, or lap times - but about vibe. About the joy of sliding through corners, syncing with the road, and just getting lost in the flow.

I poured a lot of myself into this one, and I truly can’t wait for you to play it. Whether you spend hours chasing perfect drifts or just take a quiet drive to unwind, I hope FLOW gives you a little escape - the same way making it has given me one.

💙 Thank you so much for being here. If you pick up FLOW today, you’re not just playing a game - you’re playing something I’ve been dreaming about sharing.

👉 FLOW is available now on Steam!

See you on the tarmac. 🌅