Here the patch 1.7 that brings new updates and corrects some bugs. Here the full changelog:



update: the "Ravenous beast" is a bit more strong (only in HARD mode)

update: the "Death" is a bit more dangerous (only in HARD mode)

update: after the first scrolls sacrifice, dungeon lord want more scrolls (only in HARD mode)

update: at workshop, you need lees shards in order to repair a shield

update: no more followers when you've almost reached the dungeon's exit (3 steps far)

update: less torches... more traps

update: you can see more easily the "enchanted golden key" into the hud

update: your God will be less likely to give malevolent blessings if you have low health

update: ravenous beast has a chance to damage your shield

update: a bit more chance to find rooms with 3 bags, and bit less chance to find empty rooms

update: with homeless character, you will receive less gold when use the "ask for mercy" special trait

update: the action "show your wrath" will help you to combat the poison status alteration

update: the item "vampire's fang" is visible on hud while triggered

update: you will receive more help (just a bit) from PANIC event

update: stranger guy/girl sells at a bit higher price

update: improved egg



bugfix: the fight with the "ravenous beast" does not stop even if with 0 hp

bugfix: dungeon's lord "welcome gift" loop

bugfix: repositioned the window with "keys to press" after half dungeon (if mid-floor behaviour is selected)

bugfix: when in front of a "fairy", and you got the "rod-land" amiga disk, the game shows wrong values

bugfix: wrong tutorial arrow while "pursued by someone"