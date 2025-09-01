Here the patch 1.7 that brings new updates and corrects some bugs. Here the full changelog:
update: the "Ravenous beast" is a bit more strong (only in HARD mode)
update: the "Death" is a bit more dangerous (only in HARD mode)
update: after the first scrolls sacrifice, dungeon lord want more scrolls (only in HARD mode)
update: at workshop, you need lees shards in order to repair a shield
update: no more followers when you've almost reached the dungeon's exit (3 steps far)
update: less torches... more traps
update: you can see more easily the "enchanted golden key" into the hud
update: your God will be less likely to give malevolent blessings if you have low health
update: ravenous beast has a chance to damage your shield
update: a bit more chance to find rooms with 3 bags, and bit less chance to find empty rooms
update: with homeless character, you will receive less gold when use the "ask for mercy" special trait
update: the action "show your wrath" will help you to combat the poison status alteration
update: the item "vampire's fang" is visible on hud while triggered
update: you will receive more help (just a bit) from PANIC event
update: stranger guy/girl sells at a bit higher price
update: improved egg
bugfix: the fight with the "ravenous beast" does not stop even if with 0 hp
bugfix: dungeon's lord "welcome gift" loop
bugfix: repositioned the window with "keys to press" after half dungeon (if mid-floor behaviour is selected)
bugfix: when in front of a "fairy", and you got the "rod-land" amiga disk, the game shows wrong values
bugfix: wrong tutorial arrow while "pursued by someone"
