It's MakeRoom Monday! I'm super excited to share the latest update with you. As always, it contains a few things that were often requested by you, the community! Let's see what's new...

Full 360° rotation

I've seen many requests for full 360 degree rotation so now you can spin your room all the way around. Even the back is yours to decorate! What little surprises will you tuck away? 👀

Size references

Some of you shared that it can be tricky to tell how big furniture is when making custom objects. I totally get that! That's why you can now pick different size guides. Just choose one at the top of the screen and a handy guide will appear to help you size things up!

New items

And of course, this update brings plenty of new items. Like all kinds of cat shelves, pet-themed rugs, and cabinets in new sizes! But that's not all, check out the full changelog below. As always, I'd love to see your reviews, ideas or feedback. See you again next week!

New features

Full 360° rotation

Size reference objects in custom mode

Color description tooltips for swatches (accessibility)

Color description for color wheel selections (accessibility)

3× New wall options

2× New floor options

Changes & improvements

Custom mode: Rotate entire model

Custom mode: Model shifting now respects snap setting

Custom mode: Workshop upload button now shows “Update” when modifying existing files

Custom mode: On-screen message when editing existing files

Custom mode: Item loading speed improved by 10%

Custom mode: Larger object thumbnails

Refined wall shape icons

Updated and improved Dutch translation

Fixes

Fixed Workshop uploads for custom objects

Fixed folder icon in photography mode

Fixed incorrect colors on toothpaste model

Fixed incorrect colors on folded towel model

New items