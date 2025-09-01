 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19810432 Edited 1 September 2025 – 10:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's MakeRoom Monday! I'm super excited to share the latest update with you. As always, it contains a few things that were often requested by you, the community! Let's see what's new...

Full 360° rotation

I've seen many requests for full 360 degree rotation so now you can spin your room all the way around. Even the back is yours to decorate! What little surprises will you tuck away? 👀

Size references

Some of you shared that it can be tricky to tell how big furniture is when making custom objects. I totally get that! That's why you can now pick different size guides. Just choose one at the top of the screen and a handy guide will appear to help you size things up!

New items

And of course, this update brings plenty of new items. Like all kinds of cat shelves, pet-themed rugs, and cabinets in new sizes! But that's not all, check out the full changelog below. As always, I'd love to see your reviews, ideas or feedback. See you again next week!

New features

  • Full 360° rotation

  • Size reference objects in custom mode

  • Color description tooltips for swatches (accessibility)

  • Color description for color wheel selections (accessibility)

  • 3× New wall options

  • 2× New floor options

Changes & improvements

  • Custom mode: Rotate entire model

  • Custom mode: Model shifting now respects snap setting

  • Custom mode: Workshop upload button now shows “Update” when modifying existing files

  • Custom mode: On-screen message when editing existing files

  • Custom mode: Item loading speed improved by 10%

  • Custom mode: Larger object thumbnails

  • Refined wall shape icons

  • Updated and improved Dutch translation

Fixes

  • Fixed Workshop uploads for custom objects

  • Fixed folder icon in photography mode

  • Fixed incorrect colors on toothpaste model

  • Fixed incorrect colors on folded towel model

New items

  • 4× Single drawer side table variants (Cabinets)

  • 4× Lower bookcase variants (Cabinets)

  • Cat shelf (Pets)

  • Cat shelf bed (Pets)

  • Cat shelf bed wide (Pets)

  • Cat shelf bed rectangle (Pets)

  • Cat shelf bed round (Pets)

  • Cat shelf box (Pets)

  • Cat shelf steps (Pets)

  • Pet door (Pets)

  • Dog bone (Carpets)

  • Cat paw (Carpets)

  • Kitchen paper stack (Food)

  • Rounded window closed (Windows)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link