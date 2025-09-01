It's MakeRoom Monday! I'm super excited to share the latest update with you. As always, it contains a few things that were often requested by you, the community! Let's see what's new...
Full 360° rotation
I've seen many requests for full 360 degree rotation so now you can spin your room all the way around. Even the back is yours to decorate! What little surprises will you tuck away? 👀
Size references
Some of you shared that it can be tricky to tell how big furniture is when making custom objects. I totally get that! That's why you can now pick different size guides. Just choose one at the top of the screen and a handy guide will appear to help you size things up!
New items
And of course, this update brings plenty of new items. Like all kinds of cat shelves, pet-themed rugs, and cabinets in new sizes! But that's not all, check out the full changelog below. As always, I'd love to see your reviews, ideas or feedback. See you again next week!
New features
Size reference objects in custom mode
Color description tooltips for swatches (accessibility)
Color description for color wheel selections (accessibility)
3× New wall options
2× New floor options
Changes & improvements
Custom mode: Rotate entire model
Custom mode: Model shifting now respects snap setting
Custom mode: Workshop upload button now shows “Update” when modifying existing files
Custom mode: On-screen message when editing existing files
Custom mode: Item loading speed improved by 10%
Custom mode: Larger object thumbnails
Refined wall shape icons
Updated and improved Dutch translation
Fixes
Fixed Workshop uploads for custom objects
Fixed folder icon in photography mode
Fixed incorrect colors on toothpaste model
Fixed incorrect colors on folded towel model
New items
4× Single drawer side table variants (Cabinets)
4× Lower bookcase variants (Cabinets)
Cat shelf (Pets)
Cat shelf bed (Pets)
Cat shelf bed wide (Pets)
Cat shelf bed rectangle (Pets)
Cat shelf bed round (Pets)
Cat shelf box (Pets)
Cat shelf steps (Pets)
Pet door (Pets)
Dog bone (Carpets)
Cat paw (Carpets)
Kitchen paper stack (Food)
Rounded window closed (Windows)
Changed files in this update