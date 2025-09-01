Greetings, heroes of the jianghu!

Our game is returning for another encounter—the Second Playtest will begin on September 2nd (CST). The end date is still to be determined, but rest assured—it will last longer than the first one.

This time, the playtest will be extended, but the experience will be different. To make testing more refined and balancing more precise, we’ve planned to split the playtest into two phases. Each phase will feature different gameplay, and after the first phase ends, progress will be wiped before moving immediately into the second phase.

📜 Phase One

Phase One begins on September 2nd. For veterans who joined our first test, it will feel familiar, as it builds upon the Feiyan Manor and Hanmei Pavilion sects from last time. The main improvements include:

Reworked several Tier-3 Relics.

Stat balance adjustments for all Relics and sect character skills.

Refined UI and text polish.

Anti-cheat upgrades and bug fixes.

Improved English localization.

For returning players, some fundamental issues have been addressed; for newcomers, the initial experience will be much easier to get into.

🎲 Phase Two

The second phase is scheduled to commence on a chosen date between late September and end of October. So what’s new this time?

Do you remember the wild gameplay ideas we teased during the last test? One of them has been developed and will debut in Phase Two—

Introducing: Destiny Dice 🎲

● We see this as a supporting system designed to solve two key goals:

○ 🎯 Make roguelike decision-making more fun and less repetitive across runs.

○ 🎯 Add more strategic space for skillful play and creative choices.

This system isn’t standalone—it’s woven into the Blacksmith flow, one of the game’s core decision points. When forging higher-tier Artifacts, you may be offered a Destiny Card to activate. Each Destiny Card provides extra bonuses, but activation requires rolling dice to achieve the necessary results.

We won’t reveal all the details just yet 😉, but in this playtest, we hope players will enjoy not only the usual strategy of building synergies, but also a fresh layer of risk–luck–decision–skill dynamics for even more diverse fun.

That’s it for today’s preview!

We hope this upcoming playtest will bring a more polished experience along with brand-new ideas to try out. Mark your calendars—see you all on September 2nd!

