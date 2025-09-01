This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 3 pt. 2

Bugfixes:

fixed multi-tile melee attacks not working and threat indication being wrong.

fixed a bug with Shrapnel Blast that was causing it to hit wall tiles with shrapnel even when it was missing the appropriate upgrade.

fixed a bug with Iceball that caused it to count each tile of Multi-tile units as an individual for the purposes of its Fae Ball upgrade.

fixed Idol of Beauty fire attack upgrade desc.

fixed Mothman fear passive not showing up in their tooltip.

fixed Searing Orb tooltip to reflect spell's actual behavior.

fixed soul ward giving shield over the 20 cap.

fixes for Fleshbound not returning dmg values. (since sometimes spells track their damage dealt, i.e. lifedrain/soul tax/etc.)

fixed a bug where peeking in a realm would not show the correct number of an enemies fleshbound allies. (happened when multiple rift options contained Fleshbound enemies.)

fixed missing hp cost on units' spells (typically spells granted by the wizard be they blood spells or in the Blood Rites Archmage trial)

fixed a bug with death cleave queue racing with cast on cast spells that caused it to fizzle prematurely. i.e. pyrostatic hex / melt upgrade

fixed a handful of tooltip typos and missing information.

Spells:

Eye of Lightning - Archon Eye - now also damages enemies along the beam, like how archon lightning works. now adds the Holy tag.

Lightning Storm -Particle Cloud -now deals its damage directly after the clouds normal lightning damage, rather than just at the end of the wizard's turn.

Lightning Storm - Surestrike - cost 2->1

Death Bolt - Soul Battery - Now grants the Wizard the stacking buff, regardless of who cast the spell.

Choir of Angels will now heal the player even if they're the only target in range of their spell.

Choir of Angels - Dual Angels - cost 4->5, In addition to previous effects, angels now gain the Dark tag, and only deal their song damage to enemy units.

Choir of Angels - Mercy - In addition to previous effects, angels' healing is now equal to their minion damage, rather than being fixed to 1.

Boss Modifiers:

Did a first past rebalance on most of the boss modifiers. Will monitor feedback to see how people are feeling about this.

Icy -> -50 Fire Resist

Metallic -> -50 Arcane Resist

Immortal -> -50 Poison Resist

Faetouched -> -50 Physical Resist

Flametouched -> -50 Ice Resist

Trollblooded -> -50 Poison Resist

Slimy -> -50 Dark Resist

Claytouched -> -50 Ice Resist

Fleshbound -> -100 Poison Resist

A small and hopefully reasonable win for the otherwise lacking Poison damage type. For builds that can handle any enemies, this change shouldn't have much impact, but hopefully this will make realm selection more interesting, now that some builds will be stronger against certain boss modifiers, rather than only ever being devastated by their high resistances.

Previously Implemented but unmentioned in prior patch notes (:

Items:

Slime Capsule: summon a Green Slime Cube for every 300 poison damage dealt to enemies.

Drain Boots: Cast your Drain Pulse for free every 8 steps

Spell Upgrades:

Shrapnel Blast: 2 new upgrades

Chain Blast: cost 5 : The shrapnel can penetrate or destroy walls. If it would destroy a wall besides the initial target, there is a 25% chance to cast Shrapnel Blast on that wall.

Remote Detonation: cost 2: Grants +10 range and you may now detonate allied Metallic and Construct units in addition to walls. Detonating a unit kills it, and increases the damage of the initial blast of fire by its max HP.

Void Beam: 1 new upgrade

Void Pulse: cost 4: Sends out a wide pulse which also affects tiles adjacent to the center beam. (similar to Pyrostatic Pulse targeting)

Ironize: 1 altered upgrade

Arcane Insulation: now adds the Arcane tag.

Misc:

The Quickened boss modifier cuts the unit's spell cooldowns in half (rounding down)