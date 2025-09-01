 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19810262 Edited 1 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While I'm cooking up some really cool stuff, I've pushed out a small patch fixing some annoyances.

If you join the Discord, you can get a sneakpeak on some of the new stuff in the pipeline
(sliding, shootable items on maps and more)
Check the Discord to get a sneakpeak

  • Fixed a bug where the death screen UI would appear when game ended

  • Modified the Steam Deck Controller default scheme for better support

  • Fixed a freeze upon starting up the game in rare instances

  • Fixed the audio on the main menu not being mixed correctly

  • Removed a hard lock on the game's framerate - can still be limited in settings

  • Removed support for other controllers than gamepads (no joysticks, touchscreens osv - was never officially supported and game got real' confused when you plugged such in)

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2512161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2512162
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2512163
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link