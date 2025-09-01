While I'm cooking up some really cool stuff, I've pushed out a small patch fixing some annoyances.
If you join the Discord, you can get a sneakpeak on some of the new stuff in the pipeline
(sliding, shootable items on maps and more)
Check the Discord to get a sneakpeak
Fixed a bug where the death screen UI would appear when game ended
Modified the Steam Deck Controller default scheme for better support
Fixed a freeze upon starting up the game in rare instances
Fixed the audio on the main menu not being mixed correctly
Removed a hard lock on the game's framerate - can still be limited in settings
Removed support for other controllers than gamepads (no joysticks, touchscreens osv - was never officially supported and game got real' confused when you plugged such in)
Changed files in this update