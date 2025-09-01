 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19810185 Edited 1 September 2025 – 10:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Joypad support is now available.

    This is currently close to a beta version and may require further fine-tuning and feature additions.

    All types of feedback are welcome!

  • Joypad-related settings have been added to the Options menu.

  • Shortcut key images in the tutorial and UI have been updated.

  • Running has been removed from all modes. The tutorial now also uses dashing.

  • Pilot Special's firing sounds have been reduced in volume.

Known Issues

  • If you launch the game with the controller inactive, the controller may not be recognized until you restart the game.

Changed files in this update

