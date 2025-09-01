Update
Joypad support is now available.
This is currently close to a beta version and may require further fine-tuning and feature additions.
All types of feedback are welcome!
Joypad-related settings have been added to the Options menu.
Shortcut key images in the tutorial and UI have been updated.
Running has been removed from all modes. The tutorial now also uses dashing.
Pilot Special's firing sounds have been reduced in volume.
Known Issues
If you launch the game with the controller inactive, the controller may not be recognized until you restart the game.
Changed files in this update