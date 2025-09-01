 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19810181
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix BUG where rapid splitting and merging of troops may result in a decrease in the number of troops

Fixed the bug where the information content popped up abnormally when repeatedly checking the unit

Added one click clearing function

