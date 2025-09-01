 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19810173
Update notes via Steam Community
After challenging the CarnivorousPlant, the camera moves to the storage box where the spice reward is placed and gives a prompt.
Yuka's skill Crisscrossed Firm But Gentle effect move forward a bit, increasing the attack range.
When changing defenses with the stationed team at the building stronghold, if the stationed team is not inside the building stronghold, it is prompted to wait for the stationed team to return.

