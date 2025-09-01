After challenging the CarnivorousPlant, the camera moves to the storage box where the spice reward is placed and gives a prompt.
Yuka's skill Crisscrossed Firm But Gentle effect move forward a bit, increasing the attack range.
When changing defenses with the stationed team at the building stronghold, if the stationed team is not inside the building stronghold, it is prompted to wait for the stationed team to return.
UnpredictableStar 1.0.7 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update