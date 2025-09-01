 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19810129 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends, we’re preparing to launch our Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the development of the project. Everyone who wants to support us will be able to take part and contribute to making the game a reality.

👉 You can already visit the link (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fast-food-manager-2/fast-food-manager-2) and click Notify me on launch so you won’t miss the beginning!

Your support is incredibly important to us and will directly influence the final look and quality of the game. The more people who join our project, the bigger and more exciting it will become.

Thank you for being with us!

