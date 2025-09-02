 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19810042

Ver.1.4 Update
Update notes via Steam Community

Ver.1.4 Update

We have released Ver.1.4 today, addressing the following bug fixes and adjustments:

・Corrected an image error with Valberzard’s portrait in EP.1 Part A.

・Fixed an issue in EP.1 Part A where the time display in the upper-left corner would incorrectly switch from “9 minutes” to “8 minutes.”

・Corrected an image error in EP.1 Part A affecting Treffy’s face graphic during the scene in which Mandibot disappears.

・Updated the sponsor screen displayed at the end of EP.4.

We sincerely appreciate your continued support for the Kokoro Clover series.

Changed files in this update

