- Gameplay: Added the option to set prices in cafes, restaurants, and bars. Raising prices will decrease the rate at which passengers visit them. Note that as old save games have not had prices set, they will be loaded as zero and need to be set by the player upon loading. New save games should not have this problem and building new cafes, restaurants, and bars will result in default prices being applied initially.
- Gameplay: Added “Bulk Construction Tender” contracts. These allow the player to buy three buildings at once for a discount of at least 15%. A Further discount is possible upon price negotiation, however, there is a risk that companies reject low offers (in a similar way to how gate contracts and the staff management system works). The Bulk Construction Tender option will be available in the Construction Menu after having built the Admin Building.
- UI: The escape menu now shows a random tip. This is to highlight some possibilities in the game that are likely not well-known.
- Graphics: Added style variations for cafes.
Update Notes for 1 Sep 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
