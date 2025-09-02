Ver.4.2 Update

We have released Ver.4.2 today, addressing the following bug fixes and adjustments:

・Slightly reduced the intensity of the screen’s analog filter.

・Corrected an error in the coin requirement display for the gacha (the correct value is 20G).

・Fixed an issue on Steam where selecting “Quit Game” did not allow the player to return to the previous screen with the A button (Xbox notation).

We sincerely appreciate your continued support for the Kokoro Clover series.