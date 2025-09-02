 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19810009 Edited 2 September 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ver.4.2 Update

We have released Ver.4.2 today, addressing the following bug fixes and adjustments:

・Slightly reduced the intensity of the screen’s analog filter.

・Corrected an error in the coin requirement display for the gacha (the correct value is 20G).

・Fixed an issue on Steam where selecting “Quit Game” did not allow the player to return to the previous screen with the A button (Xbox notation).

We sincerely appreciate your continued support for the Kokoro Clover series.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1822231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link