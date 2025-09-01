Alpha Net 8.3.7
1 Added Scarecrow
2 Added Crossbow
3 Added Black Feather Codex
4 Added Raven Staff
5 Added Raven Scythe
6 Adjusted Locust Drops
7 Adjusted Crow Drops
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update