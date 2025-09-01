 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19809763
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.3.7

1 Added Scarecrow

2 Added Crossbow

3 Added Black Feather Codex

4 Added Raven Staff

5 Added Raven Scythe

6 Adjusted Locust Drops

7 Adjusted Crow Drops

Changed files in this update

