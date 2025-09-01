Just a quick message for a quick patch. In rare cases, when crashing/quitting the game while the save was being written made some of you lose al of your progress. While it did not happen to a lot of people, we actively investigated because that's a huge issue if that ever happens.
Good news is, this patch fixes the issue and this should not happen ever again
Bad news is, that if that happened and you cannot find your save back in the cloud, your save is lost.
However, if this happened to you, please reach out on Discord or at support@goblinzstudio.com and we'll do our best to reconstruct a save for you if you're able to remember which character you had unlocked, and also if you've cleared any dificulty with any given commander
We're very sorry this happened in the first place.
We're currently still working on the bestiary and will give you more news on that when we have anything to share!
Have a wonderful day,
Knightica - 1.0.3 Patchnote :
GeneralWe had many complaints of people losing their saves after many hours, we are deploying this fix so it does not happen again. For those that are on Consoles, this patch will also be deployed as soon as possible.
- Corrected an issue that was erasing the Save if the Game crashed while writing on Save file
Changed files in this update