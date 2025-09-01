---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2AD

* Added

- New ship damage: Ship shattered

- Added display of ship coordinates

* Updated

- New UI style

- Fixed the issue where stocks could be purchased indefinitely ---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2AC

* Optimized art effects

* Added import strategy (direct import via QQ's open method) ---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2Ab

*Updates

- Optimized performance ---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2AA

*Modifications

- Switched Unity to URP

- Optimized laser visual effects

- Post-processing

- Fixed the issue where line breaks couldn't be added in weapon descriptions

---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2Z

* Added

- Sharing and importing of custom weapons

* Fixed

- Fixed the issue where custom carrier aircraft were not hit by real ammunition weapons

- Fixed the problem where the Shadow World AI did not activate shields and ship entries were missing

- Fixed the issue where carrier aircraft ammunition could not be set