Beta v0.2.2AD
* Added
- New ship damage: Ship shattered
- Added display of ship coordinates
* Updated
- New UI style
Beta v0.2.2AC
* Optimized art effects
Beta v0.2.2Ab
*Updates
Beta v0.2.2AA
*Modifications
- Switched Unity to URP
- Optimized laser visual effects
- Post-processing
- Fixed the issue where line breaks couldn't be added in weapon descriptions
Beta v0.2.2Z
* Added
- Sharing and importing of custom weapons
* Fixed
- Fixed the issue where custom carrier aircraft were not hit by real ammunition weapons
- Fixed the problem where the Shadow World AI did not activate shields and ship entries were missing
- Fixed the issue where carrier aircraft ammunition could not be set
