1 September 2025 Build 19809733 Edited 1 September 2025 – 09:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2AD
* Added
- New ship damage: Ship shattered
- Added display of ship coordinates
* Updated
- New UI style
- Fixed the issue where stocks could be purchased indefinitely ---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2AC
* Optimized art effects
* Added import strategy (direct import via QQ's open method) ---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2Ab
*Updates
- Optimized performance ---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2AA
*Modifications
- Switched Unity to URP
- Optimized laser visual effects
- Post-processing
- Fixed the issue where line breaks couldn't be added in weapon descriptions
---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2Z
* Added
- Sharing and importing of custom weapons
* Fixed
- Fixed the issue where custom carrier aircraft were not hit by real ammunition weapons
- Fixed the problem where the Shadow World AI did not activate shields and ship entries were missing
- Fixed the issue where carrier aircraft ammunition could not be set

Changed files in this update

太空战舰 Content Depot 1605951
