🚀 NEW FEATURES
Car Details Panel: View detailed real-time car data, including:
Last lap times
Live reward breakdown
...
Car Status Icons: New icons display car status for:
Parent from previous generation
Highest reward (next parent)
Was driven
Is idle
🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS
Reward Sliders: Increased precision for more granular reward tuning
Challenge Tooltips: Hover over challenges to see detailed descriptions for better clarity
⚖️ BALANCE
A07 Challenge: Updated to require completing a lap with the Truck
Collision Physics: Reduced wall friction and crash penalties. Leaving collision elimination off might be a viable tactic
Changed files in this update