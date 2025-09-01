 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19809716 Edited 1 September 2025 – 09:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 NEW FEATURES


Car Details Panel: View detailed real-time car data, including:

  • Last lap times

  • Live reward breakdown

  • ...

Car Status Icons: New icons display car status for:

  • Parent from previous generation

  • Highest reward (next parent)

  • Was driven

  • Is idle


🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS

  • Reward Sliders: Increased precision for more granular reward tuning

  • Challenge Tooltips: Hover over challenges to see detailed descriptions for better clarity


⚖️ BALANCE

  • A07 Challenge: Updated to require completing a lap with the Truck

  • Collision Physics: Reduced wall friction and crash penalties. Leaving collision elimination off might be a viable tactic



