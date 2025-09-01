Add: [Occultist] adds 2 tactical cards and localizations.

Add: [Occultist] adds 8 weapons and localizations.

Add: [Occultist] adds 8 armor and localizations.

Add: [Heartpiercer] adds 4 tactical cards and localizations.

Fix: Abnormal display in the game settings interface.

Fix: Abnormal display of monster intentions in the monster guide section.

Optimize: [Neurotoxin] usage effect.

Optimize: Replacement of BuffIcon images related to [Heartpiercer].