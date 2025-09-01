 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19809704 Edited 1 September 2025 – 09:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Add: [Occultist] adds 2 tactical cards and localizations.
Add: [Occultist] adds 8 weapons and localizations.
Add: [Occultist] adds 8 armor and localizations.
Add: [Heartpiercer] adds 4 tactical cards and localizations.
Fix: Abnormal display in the game settings interface.
Fix: Abnormal display of monster intentions in the monster guide section.
Optimize: [Neurotoxin] usage effect.
Optimize: Replacement of BuffIcon images related to [Heartpiercer].

