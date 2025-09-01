Main Update

- Added 10 new monsters.

- Added over 50 new skills.

- Added 20 new items.

- Implemented the new "Gigant Quest" system.

- Implemented the new "Modified Armor" system. (Two pieces of armor combined into one!)

- Implemented the new "Modified Accessories" system. (Two pieces of accessories combined into one!)

Other Updates

- Week 5 has been officially implemented. (You can start Week 5 from the Secret Base.)

- The maximum character level has been increased. (Lv. 400 → Lv. 450)

- The \[Story Guide] has been implemented on the menu screen.

- Various skill upgrades have been made.

- Bosses with critical hit evasion have been downgraded, and the stats of Week 3 and 4 bosses have been downgraded overall.

- Hidden special effects for each enemy are now always displayed.

- The BREAK effect of 75% of maximum HP for Story Boss and Inimitable Boss has been reduced to the usual 50% of maximum HP.

- Skill descriptions are now displayed below the skill display settings.

- Text visibility has been improved on the \[Status Check Screen].

- Added a feature to rewatch the ending.

- Endings have been adjusted.

- UI ​​visibility has been improved and text colors have been corrected.

- The freeze time caused by some operations has been reduced.

- Story skip blackout time and loading speed have been improved.

- Now launches in full screen.

- New trophies have been added.

- Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Development is progressing thanks to your support. This is the first time we've updated the game via Steam. This update adds new features and addresses as many of the survey comments as possible. We'll continue to add new content and make improvements, so please leave a positive rating or review if you enjoy the game.