But I have been primarily focused on advancing the main plotline. This has gone very well! I hope to share the first part of Chapter Two’s conclusion with you all next month.

This update features an art overhaul, a new consort, plenty of voice acting, and lots more besides!

Voice: The first half of Marie-Anne’s midsummer night fever dream (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s part in the betrothal court event (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s response to your advances (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the Words (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

Voice: Malagar’s Act V conversation about his new lodgings (Jim Peakway).

Art: Regraded splash art for the omen, aberration, and union (3 images).

Art: An eclipse variant for the forest’s background art.

Art: Background art for the palace bailey (two variants, Exo Spectra).

Art: A main sprite and side portrait for the selkie (2 images, Undoodle & Irrelevant Art).

Art: A main sprite and side portraits for the kobold page (4 images, Irrelevant Art).

Walkthrough: The walkthrough has been completely refreshed, improved, and extended up to the current version (Miah).

UI: The language selection UI has been reworked, and is now accessible from the icon in the bottom right of the main menu (HereToHelp).

UI: The last line of text will now persist into choice menus that would otherwise leave the textbox empty. This behaviour can be toggled in the Text settings (HereToHelp).

UI: "Inline Character Icons" have been added as an (experimental) option to the Accessibility menu. If enabled, this will add a small image any time a character is mentioned by name. (HereToHelp).

UI: An "Auto" button has been added. Autoplay behaviour can be customized in the Sound and Text settings. (HereToHelp)

UI: Custom names that start with lowercase letters will be capitalised if they appear at the start of a sentence (HereToHelp).

UI: Emote portraits have been reframed and rescaled for better consistency (nine characters, 240 images).

UI: The textbox and frame have been adjusted for better appearance, readability, and use of available space.

Sound: A variety of new sound effects have been added to the game, currently populating Acts I and II (HereToHelp).

Voice: The kobolds’ part in the assault on Pale Rock (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: The kobolds’ part in Cooch’s kobold fight club (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: Sabetha’s missing lines from her existing voiced scenes (Emery Aylar, edited by Mokkel).

Voice: The dragon’s part in his Moonday celebration (GreyScale).

Voice: The second half of Darja’s visit to Maelys (Nyah, edited by Mokkel).

Art: Regraded splash art for the dragon’s infernal and protean imbuements (2 images).

Art: Regraded splash art for the confrontation, strike, and showdown (3 images).

Art: Background art for the dragon’s roost (two variants, Exo Spectra).

Dynamic: A last night visit to your consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).

Dynamic: Issa spends time in front of a mirror (collab with DoItToJulia).

Dynamic: Issa soothes you after you suffer a defeat on the field (collab with DoItToJulia).

Dynamic: Issa deals with the consequences of redecoration (collab with DoItToJulia).

Dynamic: Issa receives an unexpected promotion to consort (collab with DoItToJulia).

Consort: Issa can be selected as your consort in Act IV (collab with DoItToJulia).

Tweaks

Going forward, the starting Morale of empowered lair factions has been increased by one.

All machine translations have been withdrawn, in line with our recent announcement on the use of AI.

Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.

The Herald will consistently address the dragon as "Your Divinity" if dragon-worship is the faith of the Realm.

The narrative terminology used for Issa has been adjusted.

The Walkthrough button now directs the player to an online-hosted version (HereToHelp).

The "Display" tab of the Preferences menu has been split into "Text" and "Display", with an improved layout (HereToHelp).

The interaction between automatic text pausing and setting "Text Speed" to maximum has been improved, and is much more clearly depicted in the GUI (HereToHelp).

The quick menu during the parody dream has had its options adjusted to accommodate the "Auto" button, and provide more sensible options for different screen sizes in general (HereToHelp).

The standard quick menu has been tweaked to appear better on small devices (HereToHelp).

Playing the parody dream with Enlarged Quick Menu enabled in the accessibility settings will now use the GUI for small devices (HereToHelp).

The Accessibility menu option to change the game's font to Atkinson Hyperlegible has been updated to use Atkinson Hyperlegible Next (HereToHelp).

The UI text colours have been subtly tweaked for higher contrast, improving legibility (HereToHelp).

A few options in the Preferences menu have been restyled to be more consistent with the rest of the UI (HereToHelp).

Adeline will cuddle you a little longer after your emergence, if you do not give her reason otherwise.

Leaving the entry blank when Darja asks what she should call the dragon will default to your chosen name, rather than "Ravager".

Issa’s dress discovery will happen on his third night as consort, if it does not happen sooner, with suitable framing.

If you are killed by Maelys at the end of Act III, you will be reminded of what it is you're supposed to be doing.

Marie-Anne's cursing has been made more cosmologically accurate.

The ‘eclipse’ background now includes stars.

Emote portraits now sit behind the outer frame.

The Language and Accessibility icons have had their colours adjusted to match the new UI color scheme.

The game's About page now uses the updated, higher-contrast UI colors.

More edge cases are covered by the Inline Character Icons accessibility setting.

Simplified Chinese characters are supported while the Traditional Chinese translation is selected.

Ravager’s internal media structure has been rationalised. This should have no impact on your play experience, but it helps us a lot.

Fewer lines require the player to click a second time to complete them.

Numerous minor logical inconsistencies have been corrected.