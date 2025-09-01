 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19809571
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • This update features an art overhaul, a new consort, plenty of voice acting, and lots more besides!

  • But I have been primarily focused on advancing the main plotline. This has gone very well! I hope to share the first part of Chapter Two’s conclusion with you all next month.

Act V Features

  • Art: A main sprite and side portraits for the kobold page (4 images, Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: A main sprite and side portrait for the selkie (2 images, Undoodle & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Emotes for battered Balthorne (6 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Background art for the palace bailey (two variants, Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Background art for the palace kitchens (Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Background art for the palace stables (Exo Spectra).

  • Art: An eclipse variant for the forest’s background art.

  • Art: Regraded splash art for the omen, aberration, and union (3 images).

  • Voice: Malagar’s Act V conversation about his new lodgings (Jim Peakway).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on local phenomena (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on the Words (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s thoughts on Valzira (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s response to your advances (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: Malagar’s part in the betrothal court event (Vic Collins, edited by Cython).

  • Voice: The first half of Marie-Anne’s midsummer night fever dream (Marina Montague, edited by Cython).

Act I-IV Features

  • Consort: Issa can be selected as your consort in Act IV (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa receives an unexpected promotion to consort (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa prepares a small feast (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa redecorates your roost (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa deals with the consequences of redecoration (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa tells a story (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa performs his ablutions (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa provides a soothing massage (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa does a magic trick (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa soothes you after you suffer a defeat on the field (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa spends time in front of a mirror (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Expanded talk options for consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: A last night visit to your consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Art: Remastered main sprites for Chia (two variants, Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Background art for the dragon’s roost (two variants, Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded splash art for the confrontation, strike, and showdown (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded splash art for the dragon’s infernal and protean imbuements (2 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for the war map (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded background art for the lairs (3 images).

  • Voice: The second half of Darja’s visit to Maelys (Nyah, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: The dragon’s part in his Moonday celebration (GreyScale).

  • Voice: Sabetha’s missing lines from her existing voiced scenes (Emery Aylar, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: The kobolds’ part in Cooch’s kobold fight club (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

  • Voice: The kobolds’ part in the assault on Pale Rock (Kobold34, edited by Mokkel).

  • Animation: Regrades for Adeline’s emergence splash animation (Amon Ra).

  • Sound: A variety of new sound effects have been added to the game, currently populating Acts I and II (HereToHelp).

  • UI: The textbox and frame have been adjusted for better appearance, readability, and use of available space.

  • UI: Emote portraits have been reframed and rescaled for better consistency (nine characters, 240 images).

  • UI: Custom names that start with lowercase letters will be capitalised if they appear at the start of a sentence (HereToHelp).

  • UI: An "Auto" button has been added. Autoplay behaviour can be customized in the Sound and Text settings. (HereToHelp)

  • UI: "Inline Character Icons" have been added as an (experimental) option to the Accessibility menu. If enabled, this will add a small image any time a character is mentioned by name. (HereToHelp).

  • UI: The last line of text will now persist into choice menus that would otherwise leave the textbox empty. This behaviour can be toggled in the Text settings (HereToHelp).

  • UI: The language selection UI has been reworked, and is now accessible from the icon in the bottom right of the main menu (HereToHelp).

  • Walkthrough: The walkthrough has been completely refreshed, improved, and extended up to the current version (Miah).

Tweaks

  • Going forward, the starting Morale of empowered lair factions has been increased by one.

  • All machine translations have been withdrawn, in line with our recent announcement on the use of AI.

  • Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.

  • The Herald will consistently address the dragon as "Your Divinity" if dragon-worship is the faith of the Realm.

  • The narrative terminology used for Issa has been adjusted.

  • The Walkthrough button now directs the player to an online-hosted version (HereToHelp).

  • The "Display" tab of the Preferences menu has been split into "Text" and "Display", with an improved layout (HereToHelp).

  • The interaction between automatic text pausing and setting "Text Speed" to maximum has been improved, and is much more clearly depicted in the GUI (HereToHelp).

  • The quick menu during the parody dream has had its options adjusted to accommodate the "Auto" button, and provide more sensible options for different screen sizes in general (HereToHelp).

  • The standard quick menu has been tweaked to appear better on small devices (HereToHelp).

  • Playing the parody dream with Enlarged Quick Menu enabled in the accessibility settings will now use the GUI for small devices (HereToHelp).

  • The Accessibility menu option to change the game's font to Atkinson Hyperlegible has been updated to use Atkinson Hyperlegible Next (HereToHelp).

  • The UI text colours have been subtly tweaked for higher contrast, improving legibility (HereToHelp).

  • A few options in the Preferences menu have been restyled to be more consistent with the rest of the UI (HereToHelp).

  • Adeline will cuddle you a little longer after your emergence, if you do not give her reason otherwise.

  • Leaving the entry blank when Darja asks what she should call the dragon will default to your chosen name, rather than "Ravager".

  • Issa’s dress discovery will happen on his third night as consort, if it does not happen sooner, with suitable framing.

  • If you are killed by Maelys at the end of Act III, you will be reminded of what it is you're supposed to be doing.

  • Marie-Anne's cursing has been made more cosmologically accurate.

  • The ‘eclipse’ background now includes stars.

  • Emote portraits now sit behind the outer frame.

  • The Language and Accessibility icons have had their colours adjusted to match the new UI color scheme.

  • The game's About page now uses the updated, higher-contrast UI colors.

  • More edge cases are covered by the Inline Character Icons accessibility setting.

  • Simplified Chinese characters are supported while the Traditional Chinese translation is selected.

  • Ravager’s internal media structure has been rationalised. This should have no impact on your play experience, but it helps us a lot.

  • Fewer lines require the player to click a second time to complete them.

  • Numerous minor logical inconsistencies have been corrected.

  • Spelling and punctuation has been better standardised throughout the game.

Fixes

  • Cooch's pain emotes now show. These never displayed before, whoops!

  • When drinking with Cooch and Darja, the dragon's drunken flashbacks will not include Chia if she has nothing to say.

  • Darja will properly respond to the player naming themselves after Celia.

  • Coldreach’s conquest difficulty for the proteans is now the same as for all other factions.

  • Changing Issa's name in Act V Chapter 2 will no longer cause a crash.

  • The button for automatic text pausing will no longer display as half-enabled when text pausing is manually set to exactly 0.5 seconds.

  • Save file labels now always show the proper colour when hovered.

  • Fixed a subtle visual artifact that appeared at the start of the parody dream.

  • Custom names should no longer be used inappropriately in dialogue from other people.

  • Our usual fixes for typos, formatting, and other minor issues.

  • ...and everything found in the playtests. Thank you, playtesters!

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3350291
  • Loading history…
