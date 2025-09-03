 Skip to content
3 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Truckers!

A new patch for Alaskan Road Truckers is now live on all platforms, bringing important fixes to improve your journey through the wilderness. The developers at Road Studio have been hard at work addressing some key issues based on your feedback.

Here's what's been resolved in this update:

  • Resolved a sound issue when loading a saved game, which caused engine sounds to overlap even when the engine was off.

  • Resolved a similar issue regarding the sounds of going in reverse and the heartbeat sound.

  • Resolved an issue where, after loading a game, the heater's state would be incorrect, resulting in the heater not working despite being turned on.

Thank you for your continued support as we refine the Alaskan Road Truckers experience. We'll see you out on the road!

Open link