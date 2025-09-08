 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19809550
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello builders!

A hotfix has just been released on every platform. It brings stability improvements and fixes to some critical bugs. 

PATCH NOTES

General

Fixed an Issue with the availability of bridge functionality on the maps after rewriting co-op saves.

Fixed issues with fragile cargo transport missions.

Fixed in-game patch notes scrolling speed issue.

Fixes for multiple random crashes and general stability improvements.

Vehicles

Fixed gearbox control issues at specific camera angles resolved.

Addressed several problems affecting bridge layer functionality.

UI/UX

Fixed multiple issues with player markers and custom markers.

Fixed a bug causing UI descriptions to overlap.

Changed files in this update

