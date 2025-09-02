🎉 Desktop Mate Megurine Luka DLC Release! 🎉

Thank you for always using "Desktop Mate"!

We're excited to announce that the Desktop Mate Megurine Luka DLC will be released on Steam on Wednesday, September 10, 2025! The Steam store page is now live starting today!

The 3D model, created entirely new for Desktop Mate, faithfully recreates Megurine Luka's distinctive pink long hair and sophisticated design. Whether she's sitting on your windows or gracefully moving around your desktop, she'll add a touch of color to your workspace.

✨ Features of the Desktop Mate Megurine Luka DLC ✨

Beautiful graphics and natural movements powered by the latest 3D technology.

A 3D model created exclusively for Desktop Mate.

Includes exclusive voices and original motions.

Desktop Mate plans to add more new characters and update to become even more convenient in the future! We'll keep you updated with the latest information, so please be sure to check it out. We'd also love to hear your opinions and feedback!

Thank you for your continued support of Desktop Mate! ✨