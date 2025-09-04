New small update just entirely made out of fixes and small changes.
-65 combined spelling/description improvements.
-Various minor changes to make things work out better or not crash, such as acidic no longer beeing inheritable due to the common interaction with magma.
-Also some minor quality of life and tooltip additions.
-Tons of fixe (obviously)
Again nothing super noteworthy, but lots of smaller nice to have and nice to no longer encounter type stuff.
Some Fixes
