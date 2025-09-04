 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19809377 Edited 4 September 2025 – 09:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New small update just entirely made out of fixes and small changes.

-65 combined spelling/description improvements.
-Various minor changes to make things work out better or not crash, such as acidic no longer beeing inheritable due to the common interaction with magma.
-Also some minor quality of life and tooltip additions.
-Tons of fixe (obviously)

Again nothing super noteworthy, but lots of smaller nice to have and nice to no longer encounter type stuff.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958341
