v0.8.21

As of this minor revision, when loading a saved game with broken fixtures, the fixtures will be repaired and ready to play. This will hopefully resolve any save files that had the unfortunate "last three games of the season are 2 years away" style bug that had been reported.

The Game Changing Subs had a small issue in that the decimal values (your players improve by decimal increments through training, opposition players improve much slower but in larger steps) which was leaving us with some poor visualisations and it looked like the player with lower skill was winning. This has now been resolved.

The resolution for any fixture weirdness at the end of the season is to save the game & reload it, likewise you will see the message below in the second season if the cup has not initiated; I've gone for a thematic bit of flavour with the message here letting folk know.