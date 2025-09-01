Hello diggers! First, thank you everyone for the amazing support and feedback!

Mining

Block marking in the mine has been slightly modified to make the player experience clearer and more consistent. In this new version, it is only possible to mark a block if it is adjacent to a dug block or a marked block. It is no longer possible to place a mark on a block that does not comply with these rules. As a result, if a mark is removed and other marks are no longer compliant with these rules, they are automatically removed and the pickaxes are recovered.

The previous version had many inconsistencies in block marking and made things confusing. With this new version, everything should appear more logical and clear.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the block marking causing a complete crash of the game in some cases.

Fixed an issue with Bloodlust (Rogue's power) not triggering other tally effects such as the one from the Firework Tent building.

Again, a big thank you to everyone taking the time to try the game and helping us make this game the best it can be!

Don't forget to wishlist the game, it helps a lot!