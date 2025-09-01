 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19809202 Edited 1 September 2025 – 08:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 16:00 to 17:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.13, r13_0 (September 1, 2025)

NEW ARRIVALS

· Introduces a brand-new skin for Slokai, Slokai's Après-midi. Perform draws in the Gachapon to obtain the skin (Emblem/ Pilot Skin/ Portrait, etc) by chance.

· Introduces Slokai the Ruler of the Ring, as a new addition to the emblem and pilot portrait reservoir. Perform draws in the Gachapon to obtain the skin by chance.

Team Iron Saga VS

Changed files in this update

