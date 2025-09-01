Dear Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 16:00 to 17:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.13, r13_0 (September 1, 2025)

NEW ARRIVALS

· Introduces a brand-new skin for Slokai, Slokai's Après-midi. Perform draws in the Gachapon to obtain the skin (Emblem/ Pilot Skin/ Portrait, etc) by chance.

· Introduces Slokai the Ruler of the Ring, as a new addition to the emblem and pilot portrait reservoir. Perform draws in the Gachapon to obtain the skin by chance.

Team Iron Saga VS