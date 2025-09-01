Hey all!

We’ve been radio silent for a while now, but we haven’t been slacking off! This patch brings a mix of important fixes, quality-of-life polish, and new content. Enjoy!

Fixes

Fixed issue where Hi-Fi could be used during blackout

Fixed (removed) the ability to open containers in Ellie’s room (players could soft lock the game by adding key items in those containers)

Fixed teleportation issue – the character was teleporting in the Hallway instead of the Golden Room after being killed by Mr. Blob

Fixed Mawie Level 3 Gate issue – the gate trigger would remain open after dying and resetting the game

Fixed Mawie enemy bee behavior – bee now resets properly after dying and resetting the game

German localization fixes – special thanks to Markus “Das M” N for going the extra mile in helping us resolve localization issues and providing additional QA!

Improved PC windows interaction

Fridge Interaction (off-putting smell) polish – new animations, new text, and improved flow

Added Doll Jingle Note to Tina Doll when inspecting her in the Tea Room near the piano (previously the doll jingle would not trigger after the kids’ disappearance, causing confusion)

Added notification that half of a modular key is added to the inventory when spare keys are inspected

Added confirmation before Ivan confrontation – players are now asked if they want to enter the final confrontation

Added Tina sound when entering a secret zone - she will laugh to let you know you can inspect her or drop her

Added “Hole in the Wall” Tina secret notification

Content

Hole in the Wall

This new content can be accessed at any time once you have access to the Guest Hallways. It features the following:

New lore available

A second conversation with Henry

A new Close-Up interaction

A new way to die

An explanation of a new mechanic

New Candle Mechanic

You can now light candles via the inventory. To do this:

Select a candle in your inventory Select the lighter A new lit candle item will be added to your inventory

This mechanic works in conjunction with the Cobwebs mechanic.

Cobweb Mechanic

Cobwebs can appear in specific locations within the house and may cover entire entrances. These need to be burned in order to progress.

Steam Achievements

We’ve added the first round of achievements to the game!

Note: A number of achievements are still not yet implemented. They will appear in Steam as “7 hidden achievements remaining” and will be added in a future update.

Thank you all so much for your patience and support. Feel free to join our Discord or post on the community forums with any issues or questions you may have.

Sincerely,

The Scared Stupid Inc. Team