1 September 2025 Build 19808788 Edited 2 September 2025 – 09:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Now you can see how the technologies you selected affected the film’s quality when pre-production is completed.

  • Fixed a bug where you had to open the pre-production window twice for a newly licensed technology to appear.

  • Some UI improvements and additions.

  • "Find illegal tendencies" and "Search for dirt" are no longer swapped in the upgrades.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 2680551
