Dear space mechanics,

In this update, the creation of spaceships has become available.

Now you can create spaceships, 12 types of spaceships are available for creation, each spaceship is created from different parts, there are 3 levels of difficulty in creation, the higher the level of difficulty, the more it will cost.

The display will show what parts are required for creation, in the room there is a press for creating plates and a parts crafter.

There are 3 types of plates: iron, silver and steel. Iron plate is needed in almost all spaceships, steel plate is needed in the creation of combat spaceships, and silver plate is usually used in more complex spaceships.

The parts crafter creates parts from iron, copper, silver, steel and gold. There are 10 parts to choose from: drill, engine, antenna, cannon, gold wire, solar sail, spotlight, minigun and copper wire.

When you put all the parts and the spaceship is ready, the gate will open, after that choose where to send the spaceship, you can sell it or send it to help the squads.

Copper ore has been added, copper ore can be smelted in a level 1 smelter, copper is mined less often than iron and silver, but more often than gold.

Copper can no longer be created in the crafter or bought in the store.

Copper ore, copper and steel can now be picked up using the Item Collector.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - Copper was not saved.

Bug#2 - Ammo was not created if there was several mercury in the location.

Bug#3 - In multiplayer, when charging batteries, they could split in two.

Bug#4 - In multiplayer, when creating ammo, the box for ammo could split in two.

Bug#5 - Item Collector could turn copper into iron.

Bug#6 - Item Collertor had broken sound.

Bug#7 - In the tutorial, if you don't close the gate, everything breaks.

Bug#8 - In multiplayer, when remelting ores, 5 ingots were created at once.

In the plans.

Improved synchronization between players.

The spaceship can be sent to the danger zone.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck in crafting <3