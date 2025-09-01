Hello, this is the developer.

Ahead of a new content update, we thought it would be best to work on and update some of the improvements that required relatively less effort. Therefore, we have updated the following improvements.



On the Expedition Prep screen, you can now recall the



heroes who last went on an expedition. However, since the data is saved only after an expedition is started after the update,



heroes who are currently on an expedition at the time of the update cannot be recalled. The Extermination system has been removed and has been changed to only take continuous damage.



Shortcuts to open the Bag, Quests, Deployment, and Map menus have been added. However, since there is currently no function to change the shortcuts, they have been configured so that frequently accessed menus can be operated with the left hand as much as possible. Bag: B, Quests: J, Deployment: Y, Map: M



When you open the Bag in the Village, you can now instantly access the Storage. We have also fixed an issue where items could not be split or deleted in the Storage. It would be great to add a function to upgrade the Storage on the Bag screen, but since it seems to require a lot of effort, we will add it in the next update.



Upon returning to the Village, you will now be notified via a toast message about completed tasks: [Gear Production] from the Blacksmith, [Rune Research] from the Magic Department, and [Funeral] and [Ritual of Return] from the Temple. We have also added buttons and notifications to the buildings, and clicking the notification will immediately take you to the corresponding tab.



Fixed an issue where shortcuts were not working correctly in the field.



Thank you for playing the game. We believe that everything except critical bugs will be included in the next [update], so the next [update] will likely take longer than a day or two. We will work hard on the next update in the most enjoyable direction, so please wait a little longer.



See you in the next update!