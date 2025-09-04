 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19808431 Edited 4 September 2025 – 23:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[An Ode to Origin: Act 1 Campaign]
・Clear the Episode for max 1000 CS
・1 free encounter/day! (10 max) Do 10 for a 5-star
・Go through the main story for 5-star allies & CS

Ver 3.12.60 Update
◆Encounters
・New character Azure Retainer

◆New Content
・Added new Astral Archive content

Check the in-game notices for more information.

