Ver 3.12.60 Ally Encounter: Azure Retainer
Update notes via Steam Community
[An Ode to Origin: Act 1 Campaign]
・Clear the Episode for max 1000 CS
・1 free encounter/day! (10 max) Do 10 for a 5-star
・Go through the main story for 5-star allies & CS
Ver 3.12.60 Update
◆Encounters
・New character Azure Retainer
◆New Content
・Added new Astral Archive content
Check the in-game notices for more information.
