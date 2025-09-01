Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Summary:

This is the fifth build following the release of Act 1. We got a lot more bug fixes for you this time. Of course, we're still actively working on new features in the background (mostly localization code, which is nearly done). These features will be rolled out in upcoming builds as they are completed, so please stay tuned!

Build changelog:

Here are the changes made since the last patron/substar release (v1.04.001)...

Improvements & bug fixes:

Fix: Potential error when Haya is Awakened.

Fix: Potential error with Bax's Bubble Shoot 2 attack.

Fix: Multipart fullscreen animations don't get fully saved in gallery data if skipped T#218 .

Fix: Fullscreen animations don't save gallery data or trigger achievements immediately T#217 .

Fix: Wrong Bates stats upon rematch T#215 .

Fix: Dialogue blocks HUD (Intro / Bates Cutscenes) T#214 .

Fix: Skip Cutscene Prompt Text Glitch T#213 .

Fix: Level collision issues in Brask's Jungle, Cas's House, Hiroto Dojo, Sheo Islands Beach, Southeast Beach, and Treewish Forest. Fix: Joe can pass through the spaceship with a slide and get stuck in it, in Sheo Islands Beach T#206 . Fix: A pass can be made on the other side by sliding between two cases in Hiroto Dojo T#205 . Fix: Collision issues: Hiroto Dojo T#191 . Fix: Collision issues: Brask's Jungle T#190 . Fix: Collision issues: Southeast Beach T#189 . Fix: Collision issues: Treewish Forest T#188 . Fix: Collision issues: Sheo Islands Beach T#187 . Fix: Cosmetic level-design related issue collection up to version 0.15.100 T#11 .

Improve Pause Menu confirmations (return to title / quit game), including a fix to make the window resolution-independent, and a selected button animation.

Add Koyyle to Credits!

And even more fixes that are too trivial to list!

Known issues: