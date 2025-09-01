🛠️ Bugfix

- Zombies' HP bar wouldn't disappear after a full regeneration. Now it does 💚

- Some forgotten bits in the hospital menu have been translated.

- Zombie hover jobs could sometimes block menus. An automatic check has been added to fix this.



✨ Additions

- Lab menu translation 🧪

- Mausoleum menu translation ⚰️

- Build menu translation

- Skill tree menu translation 🌳



📌 With this patch, the full translation of the game is hopefully complete.

