🛠️ Bugfix
- Zombies' HP bar wouldn't disappear after a full regeneration. Now it does 💚
- Some forgotten bits in the hospital menu have been translated.
- Zombie hover jobs could sometimes block menus. An automatic check has been added to fix this.
✨ Additions
- Lab menu translation 🧪
- Mausoleum menu translation ⚰️
- Build menu translation
- Skill tree menu translation 🌳
📌 With this patch, the full translation of the game is hopefully complete.
Bêta Version [0.0.25]
Windows French Depot 3909981
