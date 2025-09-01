 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19808266
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix
- Zombies' HP bar wouldn't disappear after a full regeneration. Now it does 💚
- Some forgotten bits in the hospital menu have been translated.
- Zombie hover jobs could sometimes block menus. An automatic check has been added to fix this.

✨ Additions
- Lab menu translation 🧪
- Mausoleum menu translation ⚰️
- Build menu translation
- Skill tree menu translation 🌳

📌 With this patch, the full translation of the game is hopefully complete.

