Patch 1.0.6
- September 1st, 2025
Quality of Life:
- Current difficulty is now visible to all non-masterclients in the lobby.
- New: Added Player Stats.
\[Player Stats are accessible under your profile icon in the top right corner of the main menu.]
The following stats will now be tracked:
- Total Kills (*Was already tracked)
- Total Time in Matches
- Matches Played (Matches must be more than 1 minute long to count)
- First Time Played
- Hand Grenade Kills
- Nuke-In-The-Box Kills
- Elite Draugar Killed
- Shots Fired
- Times Downed
Gameplay Changes:
- Further increased the chance of drops in higher rounds.
- Made Draugar slightly faster past round 15 (Previously, Draugar only gained a slight speed increase after round 5 and round 10. With this change, they also gain an additional speed increase past round 15).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue causing the M1A1 Bazooka to obliterate Draugar a bit too violently.
Note: Stay tuned for next patch, as it will bring a brand new addition to the Rifle Roulette machine.
