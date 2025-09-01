Patch 1.0.6

- September 1st, 2025

Quality of Life:

- Current difficulty is now visible to all non-masterclients in the lobby.

- New: Added Player Stats.

\[Player Stats are accessible under your profile icon in the top right corner of the main menu.]

The following stats will now be tracked:

- Total Kills (*Was already tracked)

- Total Time in Matches

- Matches Played (Matches must be more than 1 minute long to count)

- First Time Played

- Hand Grenade Kills

- Nuke-In-The-Box Kills

- Elite Draugar Killed

- Shots Fired

- Times Downed

Gameplay Changes:

- Further increased the chance of drops in higher rounds.

- Made Draugar slightly faster past round 15 (Previously, Draugar only gained a slight speed increase after round 5 and round 10. With this change, they also gain an additional speed increase past round 15).

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed issue causing the M1A1 Bazooka to obliterate Draugar a bit too violently.

Note: Stay tuned for next patch, as it will bring a brand new addition to the Rifle Roulette machine.