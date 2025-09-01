Fixed the Hunter’s Eviscerate combo to work with non-spear weapons such as the Halberd and Guan Dao.



Removed large mushrooms in one of the cave rooms that could box players in. Technically you could crouch to get out, but since crouch is rarely used (and some of you might only be learning it exists reading this), I’ve adjusted the room accordingly.



Fixed a soft lock in the combat tutorial if you pressed back on gamepad before opening the combo menu.



Fixed a bug where completing the game on Easy would not count towards unlocking the Enigma class.



Completing a run will now show “Next Round” instead of “New Game” on the button.



Fixed some translation issues, including Spanish not showing the death screen results correctly.



Hello Sinners,Thank you so much for the incredible support during launch. Mortal Sin has been trending on Steam and the response has been amazing to see. I’m truly grateful for all of you who picked up the game, shared it, and gave it a shot.While most of the feedback is positive, as the game reaches a wider audience beyond those who usually enjoy roguelikes or hack and slash games, there has also been a flood of negative reviews from players with low playtime (often 15 minutes or less). If you are enjoying Mortal Sin, I would greatly appreciate it if you left a review. It makes a real difference for the game’s continued success and helps your voice be heard.Also, if you run into any bugs or issues, please consider stopping by the Discord and leaving as many details as possible. Screenshots, videos, and especially your player log file are a huge help in tracking down and fixing problems quickly.Thanks again, and keep on sinning!