🛠 Scrapping Simulator v0.39 — Major Update! 🚀

📚 Tutorial & New Player Experience

🖥 Fixed DVD player being shoved under the desk by tutorial popups.



✍️ Tutorial prompts reworked — clearer but also compact.



🎮 Controls now introduced gradually (e.g., rotation after picking up the DVD Player).



📘 First tutorial screen updated to explain how Scrapping Simulator works + highlight underused systems.



🎁 First-day item spawns now predetermined:

- Guarantees ~$250 in value to help with the first bill.

- Balanced, diverse items placed across bins to encourage exploration.



⚙️ Gameplay & Mechanics

🔧 Disassembly Rework:

Cooldown tightened (0.1s → 0.03s).



Tips moved to unified Tip System.



Queue limit raised 4 → 6, with UI counter added.



🖱 New Pickup Option in Settings:

- Choose Click/Hold to Pickup, Release to Drop OR Click to Pickup, Click to Drop.



⏰ Timing & Energy Tweaks:

Day length extended by 75% → less pressure.



Sleep available earlier (~5:30pm).



Wake-up moved to 6am for +1 daylight hour.



🔥 Furnace Buff: Cooling time halved (240s → 120s).



🖥 UI & QoL Improvements:

💰 Scrap Yard hover info redesigned — easier to read, clearer price calcs.



Button weights updated: [1g] [100g] [1kg] [All].



📦 E-Waste item hitboxes improved for better stacking.



⚠️ Added warning when trying to sleep with active power sources, showing wasted energy cost.



🎵 Main Menu & Loading Screen:

Auto Save info added.



Hints + Real-World E-Waste facts now show separately.



Music balanced, outdated backdrops refreshed.



🏪 Shops & Systems:

🏬 Hardware Store bug fixed (no more getting stuck).



🪙 Pawn Shop & Materials UI improved for clearer interactions.



❌ Ingot duplication exploit patched (blockers added between rack colliders).



Reduced upper threshold of NPC Scrappers - They will now reach maximum aggro at 100 Active Items rather than 175 - with now a full lockout of New E-Waste Spawns at 175 to encourage Scrapping/Selling large Item Stacks.



💻 PC & Apps Overhaul:

⚡ PC core rebuilt — smoother performance, simplified code.



🖥 OS upgraded: Windox 7 → ScrapOS.



🌐 Browser App returns (with fixed Material Price Checker).



📦 Deliveries + Emails merged into Browser for cleaner flow.



🎮 Minigames moved to Desktop.



Added ‘21’ Card Game with Scrapper Tokens (separate from money).



📊 Stats App removed (redundant with other features).



🔬 Big Overhauls:

🧪 Chemical Refining Station Rebuilt:

Entirely rebuilt for stability + efficiency.



🔥 Blowtorch now requires fuel, costs if left running.



Adjusted Timings for more Passive style.



New central handler for safer saving/loading.



☀️ Solar Panels Buffed:

Power per panel boosted 1.2kWh → 7.85kWh.



Max output raised 26.4 → 172.7kWh in peak sun.



Weather % indicator added for clear tracking.



🎉 Extra Additions & Fixes

🏎 New RC Race Track Minigame added to the forest — fun side activity + tech test for future vehicles.



💾 Save/Load system clean-up (removed 1200+ lines of band aid fixes). Faster + more stable!



🏆 Steam Achievements restructured → less frame load.



💡 Removed bugged light flicker in Joe’s house + shadows from desk light.



📢 Final Notes

One of the biggest updates yet — with major refinements to tutorials, disassembly, time management, a complete overhaul of the Chemical Refining Station, and lots of QoL fixes. Let’s dig in 👇This update focuses heavily on new player experience, reliability, and QoL improvements, while also introducing fresh extras like the RC Minigame and laying down key systems for v1.0.✨ Happy Scrapping, All!