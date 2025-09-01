 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19808047 Edited 1 September 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
🛠 Scrapping Simulator v0.39 — Major Update! 🚀


One of the biggest updates yet — with major refinements to tutorials, disassembly, time management, a complete overhaul of the Chemical Refining Station, and lots of QoL fixes. Let’s dig in 👇

📚 Tutorial & New Player Experience


  • 🖥 Fixed DVD player being shoved under the desk by tutorial popups.
  • ✍️ Tutorial prompts reworked — clearer but also compact.
  • 🎮 Controls now introduced gradually (e.g., rotation after picking up the DVD Player).
  • 📘 First tutorial screen updated to explain how Scrapping Simulator works + highlight underused systems.
  • 🎁 First-day item spawns now predetermined:
    - Guarantees ~$250 in value to help with the first bill.
    - Balanced, diverse items placed across bins to encourage exploration.


⚙️ Gameplay & Mechanics


🔧 Disassembly Rework:

  • Cooldown tightened (0.1s → 0.03s).
  • Tips moved to unified Tip System.
  • Queue limit raised 4 → 6, with UI counter added.
  • 🖱 New Pickup Option in Settings:
    - Choose Click/Hold to Pickup, Release to Drop OR Click to Pickup, Click to Drop.


⏰ Timing & Energy Tweaks:

  • Day length extended by 75% → less pressure.
  • Sleep available earlier (~5:30pm).
  • Wake-up moved to 6am for +1 daylight hour.
  • 🔥 Furnace Buff: Cooling time halved (240s → 120s).


🖥 UI & QoL Improvements:

  • 💰 Scrap Yard hover info redesigned — easier to read, clearer price calcs.
  • Button weights updated: [1g] [100g] [1kg] [All].
  • 📦 E-Waste item hitboxes improved for better stacking.
  • ⚠️ Added warning when trying to sleep with active power sources, showing wasted energy cost.


🎵 Main Menu & Loading Screen:

  • Auto Save info added.
  • Hints + Real-World E-Waste facts now show separately.
  • Music balanced, outdated backdrops refreshed.


🏪 Shops & Systems:

  • 🏬 Hardware Store bug fixed (no more getting stuck).
  • 🪙 Pawn Shop & Materials UI improved for clearer interactions.
  • ❌ Ingot duplication exploit patched (blockers added between rack colliders).
  • Reduced upper threshold of NPC Scrappers - They will now reach maximum aggro at 100 Active Items rather than 175 - with now a full lockout of New E-Waste Spawns at 175 to encourage Scrapping/Selling large Item Stacks.


💻 PC & Apps Overhaul:

  • ⚡ PC core rebuilt — smoother performance, simplified code.
  • 🖥 OS upgraded: Windox 7 → ScrapOS.
  • 🌐 Browser App returns (with fixed Material Price Checker).
  • 📦 Deliveries + Emails merged into Browser for cleaner flow.
  • 🎮 Minigames moved to Desktop.
  • Added ‘21’ Card Game with Scrapper Tokens (separate from money).
  • 📊 Stats App removed (redundant with other features).


🔬 Big Overhauls:


🧪 Chemical Refining Station Rebuilt:

  • Entirely rebuilt for stability + efficiency.
  • 🔥 Blowtorch now requires fuel, costs if left running.
  • Adjusted Timings for more Passive style.
  • New central handler for safer saving/loading.


☀️ Solar Panels Buffed:

  • Power per panel boosted 1.2kWh → 7.85kWh.
  • Max output raised 26.4 → 172.7kWh in peak sun.
  • Weather % indicator added for clear tracking.


🎉 Extra Additions & Fixes

  • 🏎 New RC Race Track Minigame added to the forest — fun side activity + tech test for future vehicles.
  • 💾 Save/Load system clean-up (removed 1200+ lines of band aid fixes). Faster + more stable!
  • 🏆 Steam Achievements restructured → less frame load.
  • 💡 Removed bugged light flicker in Joe’s house + shadows from desk light.


📢 Final Notes


This update focuses heavily on new player experience, reliability, and QoL improvements, while also introducing fresh extras like the RC Minigame and laying down key systems for v1.0.

✨ Happy Scrapping, All!

