🛠 Scrapping Simulator v0.39 — Major Update! 🚀
One of the biggest updates yet — with major refinements to tutorials, disassembly, time management, a complete overhaul of the Chemical Refining Station, and lots of QoL fixes. Let’s dig in 👇
📚 Tutorial & New Player Experience
- 🖥 Fixed DVD player being shoved under the desk by tutorial popups.
- ✍️ Tutorial prompts reworked — clearer but also compact.
- 🎮 Controls now introduced gradually (e.g., rotation after picking up the DVD Player).
- 📘 First tutorial screen updated to explain how Scrapping Simulator works + highlight underused systems.
- 🎁 First-day item spawns now predetermined:
- Guarantees ~$250 in value to help with the first bill.
- Balanced, diverse items placed across bins to encourage exploration.
⚙️ Gameplay & Mechanics
🔧 Disassembly Rework:
- Cooldown tightened (0.1s → 0.03s).
- Tips moved to unified Tip System.
- Queue limit raised 4 → 6, with UI counter added.
- 🖱 New Pickup Option in Settings:
- Choose Click/Hold to Pickup, Release to Drop OR Click to Pickup, Click to Drop.
⏰ Timing & Energy Tweaks:
- Day length extended by 75% → less pressure.
- Sleep available earlier (~5:30pm).
- Wake-up moved to 6am for +1 daylight hour.
- 🔥 Furnace Buff: Cooling time halved (240s → 120s).
🖥 UI & QoL Improvements:
- 💰 Scrap Yard hover info redesigned — easier to read, clearer price calcs.
- Button weights updated: [1g] [100g] [1kg] [All].
- 📦 E-Waste item hitboxes improved for better stacking.
- ⚠️ Added warning when trying to sleep with active power sources, showing wasted energy cost.
🎵 Main Menu & Loading Screen:
- Auto Save info added.
- Hints + Real-World E-Waste facts now show separately.
- Music balanced, outdated backdrops refreshed.
🏪 Shops & Systems:
- 🏬 Hardware Store bug fixed (no more getting stuck).
- 🪙 Pawn Shop & Materials UI improved for clearer interactions.
- ❌ Ingot duplication exploit patched (blockers added between rack colliders).
- Reduced upper threshold of NPC Scrappers - They will now reach maximum aggro at 100 Active Items rather than 175 - with now a full lockout of New E-Waste Spawns at 175 to encourage Scrapping/Selling large Item Stacks.
💻 PC & Apps Overhaul:
- ⚡ PC core rebuilt — smoother performance, simplified code.
- 🖥 OS upgraded: Windox 7 → ScrapOS.
- 🌐 Browser App returns (with fixed Material Price Checker).
- 📦 Deliveries + Emails merged into Browser for cleaner flow.
- 🎮 Minigames moved to Desktop.
- Added ‘21’ Card Game with Scrapper Tokens (separate from money).
- 📊 Stats App removed (redundant with other features).
🔬 Big Overhauls:
🧪 Chemical Refining Station Rebuilt:
- Entirely rebuilt for stability + efficiency.
- 🔥 Blowtorch now requires fuel, costs if left running.
- Adjusted Timings for more Passive style.
- New central handler for safer saving/loading.
☀️ Solar Panels Buffed:
- Power per panel boosted 1.2kWh → 7.85kWh.
- Max output raised 26.4 → 172.7kWh in peak sun.
- Weather % indicator added for clear tracking.
🎉 Extra Additions & Fixes
- 🏎 New RC Race Track Minigame added to the forest — fun side activity + tech test for future vehicles.
- 💾 Save/Load system clean-up (removed 1200+ lines of band aid fixes). Faster + more stable!
- 🏆 Steam Achievements restructured → less frame load.
- 💡 Removed bugged light flicker in Joe’s house + shadows from desk light.
📢 Final Notes
This update focuses heavily on new player experience, reliability, and QoL improvements, while also introducing fresh extras like the RC Minigame and laying down key systems for v1.0.
✨ Happy Scrapping, All!
