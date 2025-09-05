MEGA-PATCH SEP 1ST 2025



Patch Notes:



~ added new options

~ new settings for streamers

~ game settings panel updates

~ added visible key-input to settings so people wont be accused of cheating during TAS runs





~ balanced celsuks attacks and added new ones

~ "secret" main menu boss fight is more optimized

~ sector 03 is prettier now

~ new outfits

~ added new event stage! burst challenge is now available and will rock your windows around like crazy

~ additional tracks added to the music room

~ various player control tweaks

~ extra stage dialog has been added

~ extra stage is a bit more balanced sort of

~ window movements can now occur no matter the window size (except for tarsus as he has window scaling effects in his fight)

~ fixed a major glitch where score entries wouldn't be saved at all

~ changed the music a 3rd time in the EXTRA SECTOR victory screen

~ new game over menu shaders

~ lots of more under the hood stuff



To-Do:



~ change event stage icons because the placeholders are still too ugly for me

~ add dialog to end of burst challenge event stage

~ add new shot types to clothes and additional weapons to be equipped from the gift shop

~ fix various bugs and inconsistencies

~ finish the rabbit hole of a prerelease webpage

~ add new NPCs and remove the placeholder ones from the Yvinaq Shore

~ new optimal shader fx

~ even MORE fps optimizations

~ unlockable music room entries for unused songs (eg. beat the game a certain way and unlock new secrets)

~ add a heart rate monitor effect to the GAME OVER screen

~ work on potential SACRED CHASM collab event

~ redesign the burst challenge icon

