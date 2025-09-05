MEGA-PATCH SEP 1ST 2025
Patch Notes:
~ added new options
~ new settings for streamers
~ game settings panel updates
~ added visible key-input to settings so people wont be accused of cheating during TAS runs
~ balanced celsuks attacks and added new ones
~ "secret" main menu boss fight is more optimized
~ sector 03 is prettier now
~ new outfits
~ added new event stage! burst challenge is now available and will rock your windows around like crazy
~ additional tracks added to the music room
~ various player control tweaks
~ extra stage dialog has been added
~ extra stage is a bit more balanced sort of
~ window movements can now occur no matter the window size (except for tarsus as he has window scaling effects in his fight)
~ fixed a major glitch where score entries wouldn't be saved at all
~ changed the music a 3rd time in the EXTRA SECTOR victory screen
~ new game over menu shaders
~ lots of more under the hood stuff
To-Do:
~ change event stage icons because the placeholders are still too ugly for me
~ add dialog to end of burst challenge event stage
~ add new shot types to clothes and additional weapons to be equipped from the gift shop
~ fix various bugs and inconsistencies
~ finish the rabbit hole of a prerelease webpage
~ add new NPCs and remove the placeholder ones from the Yvinaq Shore
~ new optimal shader fx
~ even MORE fps optimizations
~ unlockable music room entries for unused songs (eg. beat the game a certain way and unlock new secrets)
~ add a heart rate monitor effect to the GAME OVER screen
~ work on potential SACRED CHASM collab event
~ redesign the burst challenge icon
MEGA PATCH III
