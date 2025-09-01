Fixed an extremely serious bug in recent updates that made 3 bosses invincible
-Fixed an extremely serious bug in recent updates that made 3 bosses invincible if the player never played as Jones or never played a character other than Jones at least once during the entire game. This could make the game impossible to finish. This bug also prevented Pyro from appearing as a QR code before the fight against Reydun
