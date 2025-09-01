Hello Players!

Thank you so much for all the feedback you've given us! We've taken every comment into consideration and have worked hard to improve the game experience. We hope you'll enjoy the new changes.



What's more, this is just the beginning!



Core Gameplay Changes

- Spin: High-speed rotation of the ball now affects its movement, allowing it to curve.

- Paddle Grip: Paddles can now "grip" a high-speed ball, giving players more control over its movement and aiming.

- Dynamic Bounce: Hitting a brick now causes a more pronounced rebound for a more dynamic gameplay experience.

- Improved Nudge: The machine nudge (using the space bar) has been improved. The ball now moves slightly upward and either to the right or left when nudged.



Level Element Property Changes

- Permanent Pop Bumpers: The left and right pop bumpers now work continuously.

- Adjusted Paddle Angle: The top angle of the paddles has been modified for more precise aiming.

- Spike Rework: The spike no longer resets your score. Instead, it subtracts 7 points, creating a more balanced gameplay loop of risk and reward.

- Classic Drain: The bottom of the level now features a classic pinball drain. If the ball falls in, you lose 1 point and have a 3-second penalty before you can continue playing.

- Exit Anywhere: You can now exit the game from any screen.

- High Score Migration: Online high scores have been moved to a new server.



Visual Updates ("Eye Candy")

- New Level: Inferno: A new, hell-themed level has been added.

- Flaming Ball Effect: The ball now has a flaming effect when moving at high speeds.

- Points Display: Points now appear directly at the location where you hit an object.



Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug where the "savedpoints" value would get stuck after exiting the game.

- Some ball and sound effects (FX) have been fixed.

- Fixed a bug with the name entry field.