1 September 2025 Build 19807674 Edited 1 September 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Implemented additional fixes to prevent Boss AI from losing aggro during combat
  • Adjusted Yellow Attack: Now if player mistimes the rapid parry, they will be punished for the full attack sequence instead of just the missed ones
  • Fixed a bug that affects player’s movement speed while holding Block button
  • Fixed a bug where player might get soft locked if not picking up the Tutorial Weapon

