- Implemented additional fixes to prevent Boss AI from losing aggro during combat
- Adjusted Yellow Attack: Now if player mistimes the rapid parry, they will be punished for the full attack sequence instead of just the missed ones
- Fixed a bug that affects player’s movement speed while holding Block button
- Fixed a bug where player might get soft locked if not picking up the Tutorial Weapon
Hot Fix 0.8.6.1.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update