1 September 2025 Build 19807662 Edited 1 September 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 1.0 notes:

Two known bugs with achievements have been fixed.
The melee attack in The Nightmare has been disabled.

If any of these bugs still persist for you, please contact us.

Thank you you playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3882181
